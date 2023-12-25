  • Menu
Chakravarthy takes charge as Traffic DCP

Chakravarthy takes charge as Traffic DCP
Vijayawada: K Chakravarthy who was working as the superintendent of the red sanders anti-smuggling task force at Tirupati has been transferred and...

Vijayawada: K Chakravarthy who was working as the superintendent of the red sanders anti-smuggling task force at Tirupati has been transferred and appointed as the Traffic deputy commissioner of police here on Sunday.

Chakravarthy assumed charge at the Traffic DCP office here on Sunday.

Later, he called on the Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata in the office of the commissioner.

