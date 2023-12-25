Live
- Tirupati: Anganwadi workers stage dharna
- PK entry is bonus for TDP, says Anam
- Hyderabad: 3 arrested in Mahindra vehicle scam in city
- CM talks tough at Collectors’ meet
- 216 and 108 rounds of surya namaskaras to enter record, promote wellness
- Walking competition held for different age groups
- Aditya-L1 set to reach solar perch on Jan 6
- Private school dominance continues in Telangana
- It’s time to mask up, sanitise at frequent intervals once again!
- First Graduation Day celebrated at VIT
Chakravarthy takes charge as Traffic DCP
Vijayawada: K Chakravarthy who was working as the superintendent of the red sanders anti-smuggling task force at Tirupati has been transferred and appointed as the Traffic deputy commissioner of police here on Sunday.
Chakravarthy assumed charge at the Traffic DCP office here on Sunday.
Later, he called on the Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata in the office of the commissioner.
