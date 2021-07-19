Challa Madhusudhan Reddy appointed APSSDC advisor

Tadepalli: Chief Secretary Adityanath Das has issued an order appointing Challa Madhusudhan Reddy as Government Advisor (Skill Development & Training).

The latter has been working as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation for the past two years.

During these two years, several reforms were initiated in the APSSDC. Thus, thousands of young people in the State were trained for skills and job creation. In particular, initiatives were taken to design training programmes to provide the skills training required to work in industries.

He has been instrumental in implementing training programmes for women to create self-employment opportunities in the fields such as craft and tourism. After Challa Madhusudan Reddy took over as chairman, AP became the first State in the country to offer the best skills training at the Skill India Summit and awards organised by Assocham in Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) was conferred with ISO 9001-2015 certification for implementing global standards in functioning modalities, documentation and maintenance of records.