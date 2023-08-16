Chandra Babu to visit Konaseema from today, to participate in Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program

The former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Ambedkar Konaseema district for a three-day tour. During his visit, he will participate in the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign program



Se part of the schedule, he will be visiting the Mandapeta constituency today and will travel by road from GSN function hall in Rajahmundry Thoredu village to Edida in the Mandapeta Constituency at 2 pm. He will participate in the Rachha Banda program with local farmers in Edida.

Following this, a road show will be organised in Mandapeta, and an open meeting will take place at Kalaupuvu Center. Chandrababu will stay overnight in the region.

On the second day of his tour, Chandrababu will visit the Kothapet constituency. And on the third day, his tour will continue in the Amalapuram constituency.

Ahead of the next year elections, Naidu has been visiting the districts and campaigning on the mini manifesto released during Mahanadu under Bhavishyat ki Guarantee giving sops to women.