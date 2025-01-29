Chandrababu adopting double standards: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been adopting double standards over the implementation of ‘Super Six’ assurances given to people during 2024 electioneering.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he alleged that Chandrababu Naidu tried to cover up his failures by making National Institute of Transparent India (NITI) comments regarding economic position during YSRCP government regime. He recalled that when TDP stepped down from power in 2014, the government exchequer has just Rs 100 crore, while it was Rs 5,000 crore while YSRCP handed over power to TDP in 2024.

Kakani alleged that TDP totally failed in completing its assurances despite that party has brought Rs 1.19 lakh crores during its 9-month rule. He stated that people of the State are well aware about the TDP government’s failures after Naidu indirectly admitted by saying that the government is unable to implement all assurances in the present economic crisis. People are waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to TDP, he added.

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing a press conference at party district office in Nellore on Tuesday