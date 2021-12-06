Chandrababu alleges AP govt. of deceiving people with Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders were cheating the people in the name of Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme. He was incensed over the OTS system in registration of houses.



Chandrababu spoke at a media conference held at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and questioned the government over the OTS scheme. He alleged that the government is forcibly charging the money from beneficiaries and taking credit of giving free.

The TDP chief has also criticised YSRCP government for ignoring the construction of a statue of Ambedkar in the capital Amaravati area. He was also incensed that the GO brought by the TDP government for the construction of the statue had been cancelled.

He said that the TDP government has identified 20 acres of land during their government tenure for the construction of the Ambedkar statue and alleged that the current government for objecting to the ideal cause.

It is learnt that the poor who have taken loans and built houses on government-owned land and on their own land are still struggling to obtain documents. Against this backdrop, the OTS scheme has given them a lot of hope to get the documents. The YSRCP government has made it possible to obtain registration documents by making small payments on loans taken in the past.