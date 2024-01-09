Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan meets CEC team, complains on deletion of votes

As the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh draw near, political parties are intensifying their strategies. The Central Election Commission has also arrived in Vijayawada to discuss voter list and polling management issues with higher officials. A meeting was held today with leaders of major parties, including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan. Chandrababu Naidu first visited Pawan Kalyan, who was staying at Navotal, before attending the meeting organized by the EC. Later, Chandrababu Naidu held a press conference.

During the press conference, Chandrababu Naidu stated that he has raised concerns about the deletion of votes from the voter list in the state with the election officials. He has requested steps to be taken to prevent any kind of manipulation in the AP elections. He highlighted the smooth conduct of elections in Telangana and expressed the desire for the same in Andhra Pradesh. A complaint has been filed regarding the deletion of 6,000 to 7,000 votes, and Chandrababu Naidu called for action against such voter suppression. When questioned, he mentioned that various parties are being harassed with bindover cases and that secretariat staff have been instructed to stay away from election duty. Allegedly, illegal cases are being filed against their workers. Chandrababu Naidu stated that they have brought this issue to the attention of the Election Commission, emphasizing the importance of allowing their workers to carry out their duties. He also stressed the need to provide the opportunity to vote for those who have relocated to other areas.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of conducting smooth elections in Andhra Pradesh. He lodged a complaint regarding irregularities in the voter list and highlighted the abuse of power in the state. Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the Election Commission has assured fair elections and called the volunteer system unconstitutional. He urged for actions to be taken to ensure transparency in the electoral process. Pawan Kalyan also complained to the EC about stolen votes in Andhra Pradesh