Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration

Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to meet today to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. They will address concerns such as illegal removal of votes, addition of fake votes, appointment of secretariat staff as booth level officers, and the alleged disregard of opposition complaints by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The two leaders will also discuss the necessary steps to ensure transparent conduct of the elections and will later meet with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and other Election Commissioners in Vijayawada.

During the meeting with the EC, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan will raise their concerns about the irregularities in the preparation of the voter list in Andhra Pradesh. They will request the EC to take immediate action to address these issues. The decision taken by the EC in response to the complaints from the YSRCP regarding fake votes in the state is eagerly awaited.

It is worth noting that both the TDP and Jana Sena parties have already lodged complaints regarding the removal of votes belonging to their supporters. The Election Commission has responded to the TDP's complaint by stating that the issues raised have been resolved in a specific order. Some additional complaints are still being addressed and resolved by the Election Commission.