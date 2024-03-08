Chandrababu and Pawan meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda, discusses on TDP, Jana Sena, BJP alliance

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda and engaged in discussions on developments in the electoral landscape of Andhra Pradesh. The talks come in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to consolidate the NDA alliance and secure a substantial victory in the upcoming general elections, aiming for over 400 seats.

The discussions reportedly revolved around the re-incorporation of TDP into the NDA fold, aligning with the recent inclusions of Bihar's Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's Jayant Chaudhary, and the groundwork being done for Odisha's Naveen Patnaik-led BJD. In this vein, a team-up with TDP was agreed upon, with talks focusing on the allocation of seats in Andhra Pradesh.



The Telugu Desam Party has reportedly agreed to allocate 3 Lok Sabha and 24 Assembly seats to Jana Sena out of the total 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in the state, with the initial list already released. Further discussions are underway for the remaining seats, including negotiations on seat-sharing with the BJP. TDP is considering allotting 4 MP seats and up to 6 MLA seats to the BJP.



The talks centered on seat adjustments, indicating progress in the alliance-building process. Additional meetings are anticipated to finalize the details, with indications pointing towards TDP's potential re-entry into the NDA.