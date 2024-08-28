Chandrababu and Pawan to jointly participate in Vanamahotsava in Narasaraopet on August 30

In a first appearance since taking office, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will jointly participate in the upcoming Vanamahotsava event. The celebration is set to take place on the 30th of this month at JNTU Kalalala premises in Kakani, a central location in the Palnadu district.

The officials are diligently working to ensure seamless arrangements for the visit of the two leaders as they prepare for their public engagement. District Collector Arun Babu and Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao conducted an inspection of the preparations on Tuesday, focusing on the facilities at the helipad and the assembly venue.

The review involved several officials, including Joint Collector Suraj, District Forest Officer Ramachandra Rao, RDO Saroja, and Tehsildar Venugopal, who all contributed to the organization efforts for this landmark event.

The joint participation of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan is anticipated to set a positive tone for their governance and strengthen the alliance's position in the state.