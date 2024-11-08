Live
Just In
Chandrababu and PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, on his special day.
Taking to his X handle on Friday, Naidu expressed his hopes for Revanth's continued good health and long life, highlighting the importance of leadership and service in the region.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on social media platform 'X', offering prayers for his long life. In response, CM Reddy expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister's kind words.
CM Reddy is scheduled to visit the Yadadri temple on Friday. During this visit, he will also assess the Musi River catchment areas and engage in discussions with local farmers.