Chandrababu and PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, on his special day.

Taking to his X handle on Friday, Naidu expressed his hopes for Revanth's continued good health and long life, highlighting the importance of leadership and service in the region.

Birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula Garu. I pray for his good health and long life. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 8, 2024

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on social media platform 'X', offering prayers for his long life. In response, CM Reddy expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister's kind words.

Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2024

CM Reddy is scheduled to visit the Yadadri temple on Friday. During this visit, he will also assess the Musi River catchment areas and engage in discussions with local farmers.