Chandrababu angers over Nandyal clashes, says will not spare indiscipline in party
TDP Party chief Chandrababu expressed his anger over the clash that took place between the two factions of the TDP during the 'Yuvagalam' padayatra in Nandyal. He held a teleconference with the leaders of the party and formed a three-member committee with seniors and ordered to give a report with a comprehensive study on the Nandyal clash incident.
Chandrababu warned that he will not ignore anyone who violates party discipline and directed that there are incidents of YSRCP ranks infiltrating TDP programs and trying to do so.
Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and TDP leader AV Subba Reddy's groups have made welcome arrangements. At the same time, the argument between the two groups led to a clash. In this sequence, AV Subbareddy was beaten by Akhila Priya group.
Akhila Priya, other leaders and police officers who were there immediately intervened and reconciled both sides and the dispute was settled. But on Wednesday morning Akhila Priya was arrested by the police and taken to Panyam police station. In the wake of these developments, Chandrababu constituted a three-member committee and ordered to submit a report.