Chandrababu announces abolition of Garbage Tax, Promotes Cleanliness in State

In a significant announcement for the residents of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared the abolition of the garbage tax effective immediately. During his address at the Swachhate Seva program organized in Machilipatnam on Gandhi Jayanti, he instructed officials to cease the collection of any garbage tax throughout the state.

CM Naidu emphasized the importance of cleanliness and the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi went ahead with the theory of non-violence. No slavery." He also lauded Prime Minister Modi for launching the Swachh Bharat initiative on October 2, 2014, urging everyone to acknowledge the efforts made toward a cleaner India.

The Chief Minister shared his role as the chairman of a sub-committee formed by NITI Aayog to enhance the Swachh Bharat mission, announcing plans to generate wealth from waste. In addition, he highlighted the state’s accomplishments in sanitation, stating that Andhra Pradesh has successfully constructed over 200,000 individual toilets, achieving the status of an Open Defecation Free (ODF) state.