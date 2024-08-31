Live
- Google Pay Brings UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers, and More: Enhancing Digital Payments in India
- Inflow to Prakasam barrage increased amid rains, 70 gates lifted
- Sudhakar Goud 's concern over the Neglected Tandrapadu Road Condition.
- Will continue protests till RG Kar victim gets justice: 'Nabanna Abhijan' convener
- K'taka CM's case: 'Decision followed due process', SG defends Governor in HC
- Prioritising needs of children not only necessary but urgent: Unicef on Mpox
- Paris Paralympics: Swaroop Unhalkar fails to qualify for men’s 10m air rifle SH final after finishing 14th
- Closure of motorways, accidents driving commuters crazy in United Kingdom
- TMC leader sticks to his stand on creating counter-narrative to films maligning Bengal
- Chandrababu announces compensation to kin of deceased in collapse of landslides in Vijayawada
Just In
Chandrababu announces compensation to kin of deceased in collapse of landslides in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow over the tragic incident that took place when boulders collapsed onto homes in the Mogalrajpuram of Vijayawada, which resulted in death of four.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow over the tragic incident that took place when boulders collapsed onto homes in the Mogalrajpuram of Vijayawada, which resulted in death of four. The victims have been identified as Meghna, Bolem Lakshmi, Lalu, and Annapoorna.
Chief Minister Naidu convened a meeting with officials to discuss relief measures and assured that the government will support the affected families during this difficult time and announced a compensation package of Rs. 5 lakh each. CM Naidu emphasized the urgency of relocating residents from high-risk areas prone to landslides, urging local authorities to take swift action.
As heavy rains are forecasted to persist for the next two to three days, the Chief Minister has urged both citizens and officials to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines. Fighting back against the elements, he called upon the community to cooperate with authorities to ensure their safety during this precarious period.