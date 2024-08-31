Chandrababu announces compensation to kin of deceased in collapse of landslides in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow over the tragic incident that took place when boulders collapsed onto homes in the Mogalrajpuram of Vijayawada, which resulted in death of four. The victims have been identified as Meghna, Bolem Lakshmi, Lalu, and Annapoorna.

Chief Minister Naidu convened a meeting with officials to discuss relief measures and assured that the government will support the affected families during this difficult time and announced a compensation package of Rs. 5 lakh each. CM Naidu emphasized the urgency of relocating residents from high-risk areas prone to landslides, urging local authorities to take swift action.

As heavy rains are forecasted to persist for the next two to three days, the Chief Minister has urged both citizens and officials to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines. Fighting back against the elements, he called upon the community to cooperate with authorities to ensure their safety during this precarious period.