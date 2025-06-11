  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu announces implementation of Taliki Vandanam Scheme

Chandrababu announces implementation of Taliki Vandanam Scheme
x
Highlights

In a significant move marking the one-year anniversary of the coalition government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has approved the implementation of the Taliki Vandanam scheme, a key promise from the Super Six initiative.

In a significant move marking the one-year anniversary of the coalition government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has approved the implementation of the Taliki Vandanam scheme, a key promise from the Super Six initiative. The government is set to deposit ₹8,745 crore into the accounts of 67.27 lakh mothers, aimed at supporting families with children.

The Taliki Vandanam scheme will specifically benefit mothers of children entering class one and intermediate this academic year. The funds are to be released as soon as the admissions are finalised and the necessary data is available. A Government Order (GO) detailing the procedures will be issued today.

In addition to the Taliki Vandanam scheme, the government is also actively implementing a range of other initiatives from the Super Six promises, including pension increases, the Anna Canteen programme, Mega DSC, and Deepam-2.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick