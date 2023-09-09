Chandrababu arrest condemned

Live
Guntur: TDP state vice president Prattipati Pulla Rao condemned the arrest of TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu...
Guntur: TDP state vice president Prattipati Pulla Rao condemned the arrest of TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu without any evidences in AP Skill Development Corporation Scam. Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Saturday, he warned that the voters will teach a lesson to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections. He alleged that unable digest response to Chandrababu tours,the YSRCP government arrested him.
Meanwhile, the TDP floor leader in GMC council, Kovelamudi Nani and other leaders burnt the tyres on the road at Lakshmipuram and registered their protest.They condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.
