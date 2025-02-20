  • Menu
Chandrababu attends Delhi CM oath taking, says new era will begin in the state

In a significant political development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his optimism for a transformative era in Delhi following the swearing-in of Rekha Gupta as the city's new Chief Minister on Thursday.

Chandrababu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, attended the ceremony, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent NDA leaders.

Speaking at the event, Chandrababu remarked, "We are going to see a new change in Delhi. Delhi will be different from now on. I am thrilled that Delhi has a woman Chief Minister. A new era is about to begin here, and wonderful development is on the horizon."

The inauguration of Rekha Gupta marks a pivotal moment for the capital, as expectations mount for progress and innovDelhi Politics, Rekha Gupta, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, NDA Government, Women Leadership

ative governance under her leadership.

