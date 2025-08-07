Chandrababu attends National Handloom Day event, assures support to weavers

In a significant address at the 11th National Handloom Day held in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of handlooms as a representation of India's strength, culture, and traditions. He announced plans to establish a handloom museum in Amaravati to celebrate and preserve this vital aspect of heritage.

Referring to handlooms as a blend of skill and creativity, Chandrababu reaffirmed the Telugu Desam Party's enduring relationship with weavers, recalling how former leader N.T. Rama Rao had created employment opportunities in the sector. "After agriculture, the textile industry is the largest provider of employment," he noted.

The Chief Minister detailed various initiatives aimed at supporting handloom workers, including loans amounting to ₹2 lakh each for 55,500 artisans and a financial outlay of ₹27 crore. He highlighted the provision of 100 units of free electricity to 90,765 families involved in handloom production.

In a historic move, Chandrababu announced the introduction of a pension scheme for handloom workers starting from the age of 50, addressing the concern that many fall ill at a relatively young age. "We have spent ₹80 crore on spinning looms with a 50 per cent subsidy," he added.

The Chief Minister also promised an increase in free electricity provisions, stating that from this month, families would receive 200 units free, and spinning looms would receive 500 units of free electricity, benefiting approximately 93,000 households. "No matter how much we provide to handloom workers, it will never be enough," Chandrababu concluded.

The event also saw the participation of State Ministers Nara Lokesh, Savita, and several other public representatives, all showing their support for the handloom community.