Chandrababu attends World Adivasi Day celebrations in Vijayawada, dances with tribals
On the occasion of World Adivasi Day, the state government organized a special ceremony at Tummalapally Kalakshetra, attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities in the region.
During the festivities, CM Chandrababu delighted attendees by dancing with tribal women. The celebration also featured an examination of Araku coffee products, a local specialty. The Chief Minister, along with several MLAs, enthusiastically tasted the acclaimed coffee, highlighting its quality and uniqueness.
In addition to celebrating the culture, CM Chandrababu engaged in discussions with officials regarding the marketing and development of Araku coffee. He expressed interest in exploring various strategies to enhance the reach and impact of this local product, underscoring the government's commitment to support tribal livelihoods and promote sustainable development.