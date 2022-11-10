Chandrababu calls on cadre to bring lost glory to Telangana TDP

The Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu who has given charge to Kasani Gnaneshwar as Telangana state president has called on the TDP cadre defected to other parties to return home and bring back the lost glory to the party.



Naidu recalled the development activities carried out in the United Andhra Pradesh in TDP regime and reiterated that he has built high tech city and cyberabad and brought the outer ring road and developed the Hyderabad by which the rates of the lands in the outskirts have become costly. He said he had brought the many companies to Hyderabad.



The TDP national president said that TDP will bounce back in the state with people's support and called on cadre to work for it.

Earlier, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj has taken charge as the President of Telangana Telugu Desam Party. On Friday, Kasani took charge in the presence of TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Trust Bhavan.

On this occasion, he said that TDP will not be forgotten in the heart of Hyderabad. He said Chandrababu means discipline and opined that they will go from village to village to bring glory to TDP in Telangana. The development work done by NTR and Chandrababu is our agenda.