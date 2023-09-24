Live
ACB court extends Chandrababu remand till October 5
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's two-day CID custody in the skill development case came to an end on Sunday at 5 pm.
The ACB Court on Sunday extended Chandrababu Naidu remand to October 5.
Earlier, after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's two-day CID custody in the skill development case came to an end on Sunday at 5 pm, the former was produced in the ACB Court virtually.
The CID has sought the extension of Naidu's remand and custody. The ACB Court gave the above orders extending the judicial custody of Naidu till October 5
The ACB court Judge told Chandrababu that they would hear the arguments on bail petition on Monday and asserted that the latter was in judicial custody. The judge briefed him that there is investigation still pending in the case.
The judge also directed the jail authorities to take Naidu into judicial custody and it is likely that the court would hear the custody extension petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department.
During the custody, CID officials questioned Chandrababu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail conference hall. It is reported that Chandrababu was questioned on the irregularities in the skill development corporation.