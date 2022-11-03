Chandrababu condemns arrest of Ayyannapatrudu, his son

Vijayawada:TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu Strongly condemning the arrest of the former minister and BC leader Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and his son, Rajesh said that he was shocked to know about their arrests at Narsipatnam by jumping the walls and breaking the doors. He said that ever since Jagan came to power, he has been haunting Ayyannapatrudu and his family members.

Stating that already 10 cases have been registered against Ayyannapatrudu and his family members subjecting them to various kinds of harassment, Chandrababu Naidu said the police did not mend their ways despite the court finding fault with the CID with regard to the case registered against Ayyannapatrudu's another son Vijay. The State has never witnessed incidents like this wherein the police forcibly encroached into the houses like dacoits and taking the residents into custody, the former chief minister felt.



Chandrababu said that the arrest of Ayyannapatrudu is only to stifle the voice of the Backward Classes (BCs) as he is questioning the YSRCP leaders for looting North Andhra. Since there are no proper answers to the questions raised by Ayyannapatrudu, the Government is resorting to these arrests and foisting false cases, he stated.



Chandrababu demanded that Ayyannapatrudu and his son Rajesh, who were taken into custody illegally, be released forthwith and unconditionally.