Chandrababu condemns terror attack at Pahalgam, says nothing can be achieved by violence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned terrorism as a permanent stain on society, following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In a post on social media platform 'X', he highlighted that history demonstrates that no objectives can be achieved through violence and terror.

Offering his support to Prime Minister Modi and the Central government, CM Naidu called for strict action against those responsible for the heinous act. He extended his condolences to the families of Chandramouli and Madhusudhan, two Telugu individuals who tragically lost their lives in the attack. In his message, the Chief Minister expressed his deepest sympathies and prayed for strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time.