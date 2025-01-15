Live
Just In
Chandrababu condoles death of journalist Goshala Prasad
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the passing of renowned journalist and political analyst Goshala Prasad. Naidu praised Prasad for his remarkable four-decade-long career, during which he earned a stellar reputation for his insightful commentary and fearless criticism of government policies.
The Chief Minister highlighted Prasad's courage in voicing opposition to what he believed to be the destructive actions of the previous government, noting that his efforts garnered appreciation from various segments of society. Naidu commended Prasad for his commitment to informing the public, which he achieved through in-depth analyses during television discussions and thoughtful writings on political developments.
"The death of Goshala Prasad, who consistently worked for the welfare of society, is a profound loss," Naidu remarked. "His contributions will always be remembered, and he has left an indelible mark in the field of journalism."
In conclusion, Chief Minister Naidu offered prayers for the peace of Prasad's soul and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.