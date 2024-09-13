Chandrababu Conducts Reviews on Flood Damage with R & B dept.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a crucial review session with the Roads and Buildings Department at the State Secretariat to assess the damage caused by recent floods in affected areas. During the meeting, the Chief Minister engaged with officials to discuss the extent of the destruction and strategize on relief efforts for the flood victims.

Following the review, CM Naidu is scheduled to visit the collector’s office in Vijayawada later in the afternoon, where he plans to meet with bankers and representatives from insurance agencies to facilitate relief efforts for those impacted by the floods.

Additionally, the state cabinet meeting has been scheduled for the 18th of this month, which will be presided over by the Chief Minister. This important gathering will take place at 11 AM in the Secretariat in Amaravati. In preparation for the meeting, the government has instructed all departments to submit their related proposals by 4 PM on the 15th of this month.