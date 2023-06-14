  • Menu
Chandrababu congratulates toppers of NEET-UG 2023 results, calls to chase dreams

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu(File Photo)

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Varun Chakaravarthi of Andhra and Prabaamham J of Tamilnadu for securing the first rank in the NEET-UG 2023 results.

Naidu on this ocassion said that their hard work and perseverance have paid off. The TDP chief also extended special praises for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana students who have achieved top ranks, and all those who have qualified.

He called on the students to always keep learning, growing, and chasing your dreams.



