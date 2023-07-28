Chandrababu continues his tirade with YS Jagan, alleges Polavaram works halted

Chandrababu Naidu held a media conference and criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's handling of the Polavaram project. Naidu accused Jagan of stopping the Polavaram works.

During the conference, Naidu stated that the completion of the Polavaram project is crucial for the fulfillment of the state's water needs and blamed Jagan for the delay in the project, stating that there was no construction company at Polavaram for 15 months. Naidu also mentioned that Jagan did not heed the advice of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) regarding changing the contractor.

Naidu highlighted the financial investments made during his tenure, stating that his government spent Rs. 11,537 crores on Polavaram and accused Jagan settled for just Rs. 4,611 crores. Naidu expressed disappointment with the current state of the project, remarking that it used to be a tourist destination but is now a restricted area.

Responding to restrictions on the Polavaram project, the TDP chief questioned whether it is Pakistan and accused Jagan's government of changing the list of beneficiaries for compensation.