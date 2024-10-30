Chandrababu disburses funds for free gas cylinder scheme, to launch it on November 1

Amaravati: In a significant move ahead of Diwali, the state government has officially launched the Deepam-2 scheme, part of the Super Six guarantees promised by the alliance government during the election campaign. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the initiative, which provides three free gas cylinders per year to eligible households.

During a event held at the Secretariat, CM Naidu handed over a substantial amount of Rs.894 crore as the first installment to representatives from major petroleum companies, including Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation. The total funding sanctioned for the Deepam-2 scheme amounts to an impressive Rs.2,684 crore.

The scheme came into effect on October 31, but the Chief Minister is set to formally launch it in Srikakulam on November 1. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on households by offering free access to cooking gas, particularly benefiting low-income families during the festive season.

The Cabinet's approval for the expenditure highlights the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens and fulfilling electoral promises. As the scheme rolls out, it is expected to positively impact many families across the state.







