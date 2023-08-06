Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems

  • Menu
During his visit to irrigation projects in Nellore district, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu voiced concerns about the difficulties faced by people due to the policies of the YSRCP government in the irrigation sector.

He emphasized that connecting the five major rivers in the state, namely Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Nagavali, and Vamsadhar, would alleviate water problems. Chandrababu delivered a powerpoint presentation on the projects in the district.

Continuing his tirade, Chandrababu highlighted that the work on Somasila and Kandaleru was halted because the government failed to pay the bills to the contractor. He also raised concerns about the safety of the Somasila Dam and criticised the inadequate desilting and maintenance of the Gandipalem reservoir canals.

He said several projects, including Peddireddysagar Reservoir, DM Channel, DR Channel, Somashila, and Kandaleru flood canal works, have been stalled due to pending bills.

