Chandrababu Expresses Grief Over Minor's Death in Petrol Attack; Orders Special Investigation

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of an Intermediate student, who fell victim to a petrol attack.



In response to this heinous crime, the Chief Minister has mandated a thorough investigation to be conducted by a special fast-track court, emphasizing the urgent need to bring the perpetrator to justice swiftly. CM Naidu has further ordered officials to pursue the death penalty for the accused, stating that such a punishment would serve as a stern warning to anyone contemplating acts of violence against women.

The state is reeling from this violence, and the government's decisive action signals a commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of women across the state.