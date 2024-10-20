  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Expresses Grief Over Minor's Death in Petrol Attack; Orders Special Investigation

Chandrababu Expresses Grief Over Minors Death in Petrol Attack; Orders Special Investigation
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of an Intermediate student, who fell victim to a petrol attack.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of an Intermediate student, who fell victim to a petrol attack.

In response to this heinous crime, the Chief Minister has mandated a thorough investigation to be conducted by a special fast-track court, emphasizing the urgent need to bring the perpetrator to justice swiftly. CM Naidu has further ordered officials to pursue the death penalty for the accused, stating that such a punishment would serve as a stern warning to anyone contemplating acts of violence against women.

The state is reeling from this violence, and the government's decisive action signals a commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of women across the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick