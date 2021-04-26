Chandrababu fires at YSRCP govt. demands to support kin of deceased in Maharaja hospital

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu alleged that the government had failed to address the oxygen shortage in the state. He demanded that the families of those who died with covid at the Maharaja Government Hospital in Vizianagaram district be helped. To this end, he issued a statement. He said that no action would be taken against the companies selling oxygen in the black market. Chandrababu demanded that measures be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in hospitals.



On the other hand, Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that CM Jagan was watching the IPL matches at Tadepalli's residence. He expressed shock over the death of oxygen-deprived corona patients at the Maharaja Government Hospital in Vizianagaram district and expressed profound sympathy to their family members. He demanded that the government support the families of the dead.

He alleged that the government has ignored the opposition parties suggestions. Lokesh demanded that the government take immediate action on a war footing to provide beds, oxygen and medicines.