Chandrababu fires at YSRCP govt, demands to withdraw false cases on TDP leaders

TDP chief Chandrababu said that there is a strong opposition from the people against the rule of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. He commented that the people will revolt against the government in near future. He was incensed over false cases being filed against Jashwant, an engineering student in Puthalapattu for questioning the MLA about not getting the Vidya Deevena.



The TDP chief expressed anguish for filing cases against the students and destroying the life. He said that the government is impatient with the opposition coming from the people. "Illegal arrests are direct evidence of government's intolerance," he said demanding that the YSRCP government should apologise to the student and drop the case against him.



Naidu said that the cases filed against Vepanapally villagers and TDP leaders should also be withdrawn and asked the DGP to take action against the local police.