Chandrababu flays AP govt in Adoni, says it ignored development

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kurnool district is continuing. As part of that, Chandrababu conducted a road show in Adoni on Thursday where people flocked to Chandrababu's road show in Adoni town with All the streets of Adoni became crowded with party leaders, activists and people participating in huge numbers. The local party leaders were excited as the response to this road show was great.

Speaking on the occasion, Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu said that development has stopped and corruption has increased in the state. In a road show at Adoni in Kurnool district, Chandrababu fired at Jagan's government and flagged the increase in sand, alcohol and land grabbing. He clarified that if the state is to improve, the Telugu Desam government should come to power. He concluded that there is no need to fear YSRCP attacks.

Naidu alleged that government is collecting tax on everything including garbage. He expressed anger that there is situation where sand can be found in the state and accused that the government is messing with the lives of the poor by selling adulterated liquor.

He said there are land grabs, sand and liquor rackets increased everywhere in the state. Naidu said that they are trying to scare him and opined that he is not afraid of anyone except the people. He said that canteens which are useful for the poor have been removed.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP government is trying to make Andhra Pradesh a criminal state and accused that there was no investment in the state during the YCP regime. He said that state will prosper only if TDP comes to power.