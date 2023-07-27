Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Chandrababu flays YSRCP govt over projects in AP
Recalls that Rs 21,442 crores were spent on Coastal Andhra projects during the TDP regime, but only Rs.4,375 crores were spent after YSRCP came to power
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the YSRCP government for not even starting the projects in these four years. He said that not a single project was completed from the beginning of Uttarandhra creative stream till its release. He spoke to the media at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.
He said that Rs 21,442 crores were spent on Coastal Andhra projects during the TDP regime, but only Rs.4,375 crores were spent after YSRCP came to power. He criticised the CS for hastily reviewing the status of the projects as he was holding a press meet. He reminded that a total of 64 projects were started and 23 were completed during Telugu Desam. Chandrababu said that 32 lakh acres of Ayakattu have been stabilized and water has been provided to 7 lakh acres of Ayakattu.
He questioned how the construction will be completed without allocating funds for the projects. He gave a PowerPoint presentation on the failed irrigation projects in Kosta district. He said that if the process of connecting 69 rivers in AP is completed, there will be no water problem. He reminded that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project has been undertaken to connect the rivers in Uttarandhra. Vamsadhara-Godavari rivers can be connected, he said. He accused Jagan government of neglecting these projects.