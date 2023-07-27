Chandrababu flays YSRCP govt over projects in AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the YSRCP government for not even starting the projects in these four years. He said that not a single project was completed from the beginning of Uttarandhra creative stream till its release. He spoke to the media at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.



He said that Rs 21,442 crores were spent on Coastal Andhra projects during the TDP regime, but only Rs.4,375 crores were spent after YSRCP came to power. He criticised the CS for hastily reviewing the status of the projects as he was holding a press meet. He reminded that a total of 64 projects were started and 23 were completed during Telugu Desam. Chandrababu said that 32 lakh acres of Ayakattu have been stabilized and water has been provided to 7 lakh acres of Ayakattu.

He questioned how the construction will be completed without allocating funds for the projects. He gave a PowerPoint presentation on the failed irrigation projects in Kosta district. He said that if the process of connecting 69 rivers in AP is completed, there will be no water problem. He reminded that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project has been undertaken to connect the rivers in Uttarandhra. Vamsadhara-Godavari rivers can be connected, he said. He accused Jagan government of neglecting these projects.