Chandrababu gets a grand welcome at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana TDP leadership and cadre accorded a grand welcome to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Trust Bhavan on Tuesday. Naidu was visiting the Bhavan after being elected as Chief of the party at the recently held Maha Nadu in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu will hold a meeting with TDP Telangana leadership after the felicitation programme organised by state party unit head K Gnaneshwar Mudiraj at Bhavan today evening.















