Live
- Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ teaser to be out on this date
- Actor Srikanth applauds upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition
- India's Internet economy to reach $1 tn by 2030: Report
- AP govt. holds a conference in Agriculture exports, says its aim is to increase farmers income
- JP Nadda Make A Count Of Changes Came In Country Since BJP Came To Power
- Chandrababu gets a grand welcome at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad
- ‘Flash’ creating tension in ‘Adipurush’ makers
- Heavy weight torpedo of Indian Navy engages an underwater target
- Extension of Suburban Rail Project to Mysore, Gauribidanur, Kolar: MB Patil
- Deloitte India launches Generative AI practice to pioneer transformative solutions for businesses and communities
Chandrababu gets a grand welcome at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad
Highlights
Telangana TDP leadership and cadre accorded a grand welcome to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Trust Bhavan on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Telangana TDP leadership and cadre accorded a grand welcome to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Trust Bhavan on Tuesday. Naidu was visiting the Bhavan after being elected as Chief of the party at the recently held Maha Nadu in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu will hold a meeting with TDP Telangana leadership after the felicitation programme organised by state party unit head K Gnaneshwar Mudiraj at Bhavan today evening.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS