Chandrababu holds meeting with TDP leaders, gives directions on taking party to public

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened with top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including MLAs, MPs, ministers, and party in-charges, to discuss key issues related to government programs, party affairs, and the performance of political leadership.

During the meeting, Naidu emphasized the importance of party unity and proactive participation in government initiatives. He urged his leaders to recommend candidates for nominated posts only if they are closely connected with the party workers and the public.

"Everyone should align their efforts with the hopes and aspirations of the people who have historically placed their trust in us. Our goal is to secure another victory in the upcoming 2029 elections," Naidu stated.

He instructed party activists to effectively communicate the government’s initiatives and various schemes directly to the public. Naidu also highlighted the need for continuous monitoring and enhancement of governmental work, noting that significant development projects and programs have been launched in the past seven months and must be adequately communicated to the electorate.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling all election promises and directed the party members to counter any false propaganda regarding these commitments. He recognized the tireless efforts of party activists over the last five years, crediting their hard work for the recent electoral victory.

Naidu concluded the session with a reminder to party leaders that the work is far from over. "No one should assume that the elections are finished or that their responsibilities have concluded. Nominated positions will be awarded to dedicated activists and leaders who continue to demonstrate their commitment to the party," he stated.