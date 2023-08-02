Chandrababu holds roadshow in Jammalamadugu accuses Jagan of ignoring irrigation projects

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu claimed that during the TDP regime, Rs. 12,000 crores were spent on projects in Rayalaseema and alleged that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has only spent Rs. 2,000 crores on these projects.

Speaking at a road show in Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa district as part of 'Sanguneeti Projects Sandarahana', Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish against the YSRCP government and accused them of being involved in extortion. He criticized CM Jaganmohan Reddy alleging that the latter was not constructing any new projects and failing to provide irrigation for even a single acre of land.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that TDP leader Bhupesh will work for the welfare of the people in Jammalamadugu.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Pulivendula, the hometown of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and a meeting is planned to be organized in Pulivendula as part of his visit. It remains to be seen how the meeting goes.