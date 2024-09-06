Chandrababu holds teleconference with officials over flood relief efforts, gives directions

In a teleconference held on the sixth day of flood relief efforts, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu coordinated with ministers and officials to address the pressing needs of flood-affected areas. The meeting focused on the sanitation measures being conducted in regions heavily impacted by recent flooding.

Officials provided updates to the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing cleaning initiatives aimed at restoring normalcy. CM Naidu emphasized the importance of accelerating the clearing of roads, residential areas, and homes using fire engines to facilitate quicker recovery.

The Chief Minister was informed about the progress of essential works, including the burial of holes in Budameru, a critical task being overseen by the Engineering Task Force Division of the Indian Army, which has been actively involved in the Gandlupudchi Veta program. Officials noted that two holes have already been filled as part of the operations guided by local expertise.

In addition to sanitation tasks, the Chief Minister sought updates on essential services, including electricity restoration, telephone signal recovery, and the distribution of drinking water via tankers. He also reviewed the distribution of six essential items to victims, with packing already underway and mechanisms being established for efficient delivery.

Recognizing the widespread damage to electronic items in both vehicles and homes, CM Naidu announced plans to summon technicians from other regions to assist in repairs. He expressed his willingness to provide remuneration to attract skilled mechanics and technicians as needed.