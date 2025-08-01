Chandrababu holds teleconference with party leaders, urges to promote welfare schemes

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the coalition government will deposit ₹20,000 into the accounts of farmers along with the support provided by the Central government.

During a teleconference with party MLAs, ministers, MPs, MLCs, and coordinators, the CM reiterated the launch of two key welfare schemes — Annadata Sukhibhav and free bus travel for women — both of which will be implemented this month. He called on party leaders and activists to actively participate in and promote these initiatives among the public.

Naidu emphasised the need for better communication of government programmes, noting that past electoral losses were partly due to the party’s failure to highlight its achievements. He assured that all nominated posts would be filled shortly and reaffirmed his commitment to rewarding dedicated party workers with appropriate positions.