Chandrababu inspects flood affected areas in Tenali, says AP govt. failed and arrogant

Chandrababu Naidu inspected the damaged crop fields in Nandivelugu, Tenali Constituency, and expressed his sympathy for the farmers who had suffered losses due to a storm. He criticized the government for not taking adequate measures to prevent the damage and promised to support the farmers after three months if the government failed to do so. Naidu highlighted the high debt burden faced by farmers in Andhra Pradesh and suggested that the timely release of water from the Pattiseema project could have saved their crops.

He also stressed the need to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers. He mentioned that in 2011, farmers had received an input subsidy of Rs. 10,000 per acre, but the current compensation amount of Rs. 30,000 per acre would still be insufficient. Naidu assured the farmers that if the government does not compensate them, the TDP will do so once it comes to power in the future.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president made some indirect comments on the Telangana election results stating that Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh is arrogant, and opined that the recent election result in Telangana is example of consequences of arrogance.



