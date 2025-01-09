Chandrababu Inspects Tirupati Stampede Site; Expresses Anger at Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted an on-site inspection of the tragic stampede that occurred in Tirupati, following his arrival at Renigunta airport from Vijayawada. The CM visited the incident site located in Bairagipatteda and engaged in discussions with local officials regarding the circumstances surrounding the event and the government's response to assist the victims.

During his inspection, CM Naidu expressed dissatisfaction with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, particularly addressing TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, District Collector, and Police Superintendent for their failure to manage the large influx of devotees. He emphasized the seriousness of their responsibilities, stating, “When you take responsibility, you have to fulfill it."

He further questioned TTD Joint Executive Officer Gautami, urging her to reflect on the management of ticket distribution amid the crowded conditions. “Didn’t you know to give tickets after seeing the crowd of devotees? What did you do after receiving complaints from devotees?” he inquired, clearly indicating his frustration with the apparent lapses in communication and organization.

Accompanying CM Naidu during his visit were several ministers, including Angani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and Nimmala Ramanaidu. The leadership highlighted their commitment to enhancing the safety and management of large gatherings in the pilgrimage city going forward.