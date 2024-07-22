  • Menu
Chandrababu meets NDA MLAs, gives directions on assembly session

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presided over a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members, including Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and all NDA MLAs.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presided over a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members, including Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and all NDA MLAs. The gathering aimed to outline strategies for the upcoming assembly sessions and address pertinent issues to be raised.

During the meeting, the MLAs expressed their apprehensions regarding the concerns raised by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) on the assembly's starting day.

The members expressed their concerns over the fate they met in the last five years to which Chandrababu Naidu asked them to be patience stating the law will take its own course. He also asked the MLAs not to talk about sand policy.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan urged MLAs to refrain from provocative actions, promoting a harmonious approach. Nadendla Manohar highlighted the necessity of including all political parties in the forthcoming committees for the constituency.

