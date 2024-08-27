Chandrababu meets NITI Aayog officials, Outlines Vision 2047 document

In a significant meeting with representatives from NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled ambitious plans to transform the state into a $2 trillion economy by 2047. The discussions centered around the design of the AP-2047 vision document, aimed at strategic development over the coming decades.

During the meeting, CM Naidu emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to policy-making, stating that efforts would span from macro to micro levels. As part of this initiative, district-wise vision documents are being developed to guide growth over the next five years.

The Chief Minister highlighted the potential of Andhra Pradesh as a high-value agricultural processing hub and expressed a commitment to enhancing youth skills in various industries. Furthermore, he announced plans to establish the state as a logistics hub for the eastern coast of India.



Naidu described ongoing efforts to position Andhra Pradesh as a center for industrial growth and renewable energy generation. He also outlined initiatives aimed at developing the state into an international tourist destination, while ensuring that various cities are transformed into vibrant growth centers.



The CM assured that measures are being implemented to provide access to state-of-the-art medical services for all residents, alongside a commitment to environmentally friendly development. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the state’s goal of becoming a model for digital governance and sustainable economic growth.