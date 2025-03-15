Live
Chandrababu meets sanitation workers, promotes sustainable practices
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a visit to Tanuku, where he actively engaged with sanitation workers at the local NTR Park. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the Tanuku vegetable wholesale market and held an awareness programme aimed at educating the community on the benefits of producing fertiliser from vegetable waste.
Upon his arrival at the helipad set up at the local polytechnic college, Naidu was warmly received by a host of dignitaries, including District In-charge and State Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana, and AP Swachhandra Corporation Chairman Pattabhiram, among others.
Naidu’s visit underscores his commitment to enhancing sanitation and promoting sustainable agricultural practices within the community.