Chandrababu Mourns the Death of Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, a longtime member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Taking to the X handle, Naidu said that he admired Bhattacharya, who dedicated his life over five decades to public service. "I extend my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace," the chief minister wrote.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya influence was instrumental in shaping the modern history of West Bengal. His leadership left an indelible mark on the state, fostering development and progress during his tenure in office.
The veteran leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya died at his residence in south Kolkata this morning at 80.