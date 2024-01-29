  • Menu
Chandrababu Naidu address the public meeting at Narakoduru

Former MLA D Narendra Kumar,TDP leaders reviewed the arrangements for public meeting to be addressed by N Chandrababu Naidu at Narakoduru village of Guntur district.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Nara Koduru of Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Monday.

Guntur: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Nara Koduru of Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Monday. He will come to Narakoduru by helicopter after addressing the public meeting in Rajahmundry.

The TDP leaders have made all the arrangements to make the public meeting a grand success. Over 2-lakh party activists are expected to participate in the public meeting.

Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, TDP district president Tenali Sravan Kumar, Kovelamudi Nani, and others leaders reviewed the arrangements for Chandrababu Naidu public meeting to be held at Narakoduru of Ponnuru Assembly constituency.

