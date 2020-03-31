Chandrababu Naidu advises govt to increase tests and isolate patients

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for intensive samples of Coronavirus patients to minimise the damage and to control it swiftly. He interacted with media through a video conference on Tuesday and suggested the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy come up with a plan of action and execute that. Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP will extend full support as required for the government if they ask.

Pointing out at the poor handling of the COVID19 crisis in by the State government, he demanded Chief Minister to be transparent and pragmatic. The TDP chief suspected that the government has been hiding the seriousness of the virus spread in the State, which would have a catastrophic impact in the near future. He said that the government must test all the suspects and isolate them, then provide treatment. The ventilators in the State are not sufficient enough to meet the demand, he said. The government has to control the spread. For that, he also urged the public to cooperate with the lockdown. At the same time, he suggested the government to deliver the groceries at the doorstep of the people by employing the volunteers.

Reacting on the pathetic conditions of the aqua, agriculture, horticulture, and other sectors of the economy, he said that the government must purchase the produce from the farmers. The Chief Minister announced that he allocated Rs 4,000 cr under the Market Intervention Fund. Referring to that, Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Government to purchase all the produce from the farmers, including paddy, fruits, aqua, vegetable and others. Then only the farmers could survive in the state he observed. The lockdown and Coronavirus will badly affect the economy and agriculture sector if the government will not take the right decision at the right time.

All aquaculture is in a difficult situation. The government announced the Minimum Support Price. But, no one is in a position to purchase it in the market. Hence, the government has to purchase it, Naidu stated.

Lambasting on the Chief Minister for not taking initiatives to create confidence among the public on the government while the migrant people were entering into the state from various states, Naidu said that the government was supposed to convince the people and arrange shelters for them. The government was supposed to take the responsibility but failed in it hence the people lost the trust, he observed.

Stating that the TDP will extend hundred per cent cooperation to the government in fighting with pandemic Coronavirus, he suggested the government to convene an all-party meeting. He said that the Chief Minister must provide sufficient protecting masks and others to those who engaged in COVID prevention works.