Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Set for Delhi Visit
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to depart for New Delhi today at 4:30 PM, with plans to arrive in the capital by 6:30 PM. The duo will attend a reception hosted by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his son at 7 PM, before spending the night in the city.
During their visit, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Union ministers on a range of pressing matters. A significant agenda item for the CM is an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the reopening of the Amaravati capital city project. Additionally, Naidu plans to address issues related to capital funding and other developmental concerns pertinent to Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are scheduled to return to Amaravati tomorrow night, concluding their brief yet pivotal visit to the national capital.