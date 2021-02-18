Chandrababu Naidu assures support to inter-caste married couple

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday promised to help an inter-caste married couple who have been facing trouble from the husband's family members since their marriage.

TDP MLC P Ashok Babu said that the couple had knocked on the doors of the Chief Minister, his mother Vijayamma and Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma but there was no help forthcoming. The couple have now come to the TDP office.

The TDP leader told the media persons that Gnanender, a BC by caste, married SC woman Anusha in 2016 though his family members and relatives opposed their marriage. He had decided to lose all his share of ancestral property.

The couple started living on their own and had a daughter. Even then, his family members were creating problems because of which they had to change jobs and places frequently.

Ashok Babu said that in 2019, the harassed couple tried to meet the Chief Minister but they could not get an appointment. They met with the Chief Minister's mother Vijayamma and narrated their woes. She referred them to Women's Commission chairperson Vasidreddy Padma.

Meanwhile, Gnanender's relatives who were in the police department have threatened Anusha and got her jailed once.

The TDP leader said that the threats and harassments continued from Gnanender's relatives. Following the orders of Vijayamma, Vasireddy Padma looked into their matter and announced at a press conference on August 27, 2019, that justice would be done to the couple. After that, the couple went and met with minister Perni Nani. But still there was no help of any sort and the couple continued to face threats.

Ashok Babu deplored that the Chief Minister, Vijayamma, Vasireddy Padma, Perni Nani and no YSRCP leader came forward to rescue the inter-caste married couple. After this, the couple came to the TDP office and narrated their problems to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu assured them financial assistance. He also promised to write a letter to the DGP requesting security for them.

Ashok Babu further said that their party is prepared to meet the DGP and Minister Perni Nani, if needed to plead for the cause of ensuring justice to the couple.

Gnanender's grandfather had bought lands at Vakkalagadda near Rajamahendravaram long back. Now, Gnanender's family members were trying to refuse to give his share to him by provoking feelings of others on his inter-caste marriage.