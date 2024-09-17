Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu meets cabinet Subcommittee set up on New Liquor Policy
Amid ongoing discussions regarding the new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has met cabinet subcommittee to deliberate on various proposals and gather insights from key ministers and higher officials. The meeting focused on examining the liquor policies implemented in other states, with comprehensive information collected from six different regions presented for review.
Ministers took the opportunity to share their perspectives on the proposed policy changes, while senior officials provided valuable input regarding successful practices from other states. Reports indicate that the Chief Minister suggested several modifications aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the new policy.
The state government aims to roll out the new liquor policy by October 1, with an official announcement expected by Thursday. Following further discussions in the upcoming cabinet meeting, the finalization of the new liquor policy is anticipated to take place, setting the stage for significant changes in the state's approach to liquor regulation.