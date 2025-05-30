Chandrababu Naidu Champions Wealth Creation for Welfare at CII Conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the CII annual conference in Delhi, emphasising that successful welfare programmes are contingent upon wealth creation, which he believes can be achieved through the collaboration of industrialists. During his speech, he outlined the government's policies, development initiatives, and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu praised the economic reforms spearheaded by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, noting that these changes have significantly shaped India's economic landscape. He highlighted the importance of leveraging India's demographic dividend, stating, "India currently has a favourable population," and urged industrialists to engage in wealth generation.

The Chief Minister noted the rapid technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and drones, asserting that the current societal need is for industrialists to embrace these innovations. Referring to his extensive political experience, Naidu described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "the right leader at the right time," crediting his leadership as a major asset for the nation.

Naidu announced plans to establish the country’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati, reiterating his previous commitment to improving the ease and speed of doing business in the state. He revealed that major companies, including TCS and ArcelorMittal, are set to begin operations in Visakhapatnam, while tech giant Google is also locating there.

The Chief Minister stressed the vast potential for green energy in Andhra Pradesh, citing solar, wind, and pumped energy initiatives, alongside the enthusiastic interest from numerous companies in the sector. He reported that investment proposals worth ₹5 lakh crore have been secured in a year, poised to create 450,000 jobs.

Naidu also highlighted opportunities in mining and tourism, announcing the establishment of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and plans for 175 industrial parks across all constituencies. He expressed his ambition to see an entrepreneur from every household in Andhra Pradesh, recalling his previous efforts in fostering entrepreneurship during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of the undivided state.